CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man who fled Six World Trade Center snapped photos once he got to safety

By Dale Julin
WMTW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: The above video has footage that may be upsetting to some viewers. Sept. 11, 2001, was a sunny day in New York City. Randal Robinson, of Savannah, Georgia, had just arrived for a morning U.S. Customs Service seminar, being held on the fourth floor of Six World Trade Center.

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Copley man recalls trek down World Trade Center stairs on Sept. 11

COPLEY, Ohio (WJW)– For Steve Vieltorf, Sept. 11 wasn’t something he saw play out on TV. It was something he lived through. The Copley man was in New York City for his second day of training with Morgan Stanley on the 61st floor of the South Tower when the first plane crashed into the North South.
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six World Trade Center#Earthquake#New York City#U S Customs Service#New Yorkers
mainepublic.org

Sister Of Mainer Who Worked In World Trade Center On 9/11 Wanted To 'Turn Tragedy Into Something Positive'

20 years ago, on September 11, Gorham-native Steve Ward was excited to have taken a new job in New York City. He was working as a CPA on the 101st floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, when the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the building. Ward and all 657 of his colleagues at the Cantor Fitzgerald investment firm were killed that day. To honor Ward, his family created a scholarship fund and road race in his name. His sister, Susan Moore explains why.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Steel from World Trade Center on display in Maine

BREWER/ELLSWORTH — New York City is hundreds of miles from Maine, but pieces from the World Trade Center have made their way to the Pine Tree State. “There are thousands of these pieces all over the United States, and it’s just an honor for it to be here in Downeast Maine,” said Ken Worden, firefighter engineer for the Ellsworth Fire Department.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Curbed

The World Trade Center, Before, During, and After

I first became aware of Minoru Yamasaki’s work in the summer of 2001, when I was standing at the foot of the World Trade Center wondering how it could be that I had just graduated with a degree in architecture and I had no idea who had designed the Twin Towers. Fifteen years later, well into my career as a contemporary artist, I started working on this book, uncertain about the practice of making physical objects after seeing so much art work damaged during Hurricane Sandy. I began with the idea of writing generally, but almost immediately arrived at the idea of looking at Yamasaki’s work more closely. It was then that I came to appreciate how extraordinary his story really was. Not only that his two best-known projects — the Pruitt-Igoe Apartments in St. Louis and the World Trade Center in New York — were both destroyed on national television, but also how his unorthodox interpretation of modernism has been relegated to the margins of American architecture history. I wanted to capture his story somehow, but not in a traditional mode of architectural storytelling. I wanted to write about architecture in a way that felt closer to how I experienced it, and the only way to do that was to include myself in the narrative. The following excerpt from Sandfuture includes episodes from my own experience of 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy, spliced together with biographical passages from Yamasaki’s early life and his time working as the lead architect of the World Trade Center.
VISUAL ART
NBC12

Henrico man escaped World Trade Center on Sept. 11, saving 120 of his employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People who do heroic things typically don’t like to talk about it, and that’s the case with a man in Henrico’s far west end. Christopher Quimby’s neighbors know him as the friendly, retiree, with the well-manicured yard, who lives at the end of the cul-de-sac. But what they probably don’t know, is that on Sept. 11, 2001, he single-handedly saved more than 120 lives in the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy