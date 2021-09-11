Vaccine rates rising, La Crosse County disease activity 'very high'

Vaccination rates are climbing after a mid-summer lull, with the severity of the delta variant convincing some of those previously uninterested to get their shots. In the month of August, around 14 million people nationwide got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared with around 10 million the month prior. In Wisconsin, from June 27 through July 31, around 209,000 doses were administered. Between Aug. 1 and Sep. 4, over 306,000 doses were given. This includes first doses, second doses and booster shots, available to the immunocompromised.