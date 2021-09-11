CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse County, WI

Vaccine rates rising, La Crosse County disease activity 'very high'

By Emily Pyrek
La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccination rates are climbing after a mid-summer lull, with the severity of the delta variant convincing some of those previously uninterested to get their shots. In the month of August, around 14 million people nationwide got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared with around 10 million the month prior. In Wisconsin, from June 27 through July 31, around 209,000 doses were administered. Between Aug. 1 and Sep. 4, over 306,000 doses were given. This includes first doses, second doses and booster shots, available to the immunocompromised.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse County, WI
Government
La Crosse County, WI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Covid 19 Vaccine#Trempealeau#Dhs#Covid#Icu#Viterbo University#Western Technical College#Uw La Crosse#Mayo Clinic Health System#Gundersen Health System#Weber Health Logistics

Comments / 0

Community Policy