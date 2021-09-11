Rowena and Alondra

Rowena on the left in one with dark hair like her mom and Alondra has her fathers light hair they both are very Beautiful young ladies they draw the attention on many young man's roving eye but neither girl is interested in boys they are more into getting good grades and maybe when they graduate school get into a good College and get good jobs their mother is proud of her girls she only wished their father was around to how his girls turned out their gran smiled the girls even when they were younger never asked for anything that their mom couldn't afford they were happy with what they had other kids could be heard demanding the latest toys or computer Games the twins just are happy that they had roof over their heads and food on the Table the people often questioned why that their mother Raised the girls with just their mom and their Gran.