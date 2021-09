What is going on dance music fans! We have a special record to show off that takes a tech / psytrance crossover route. Up and coming artist, InteliDey, hits us with his newest record titled, Psychiblast. The record starts off strong with super high energy, percussion patterns, and of course the signature psy-style with up-tempo rhythms and recognizable sound designs. This track really pulls the listener into a state of hypnotism, spreading out easily recognizable melodies, and repetitive patterns that are super pleasing. This track could really make its rounds on the festival circuit this upcoming fall whether it be in a festival tent, or main stage. We really encourage you to take a listen below and let us know what you think in the comments!

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO