CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Rush County wants to partner with internet providers for improved service

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
shelbycountypost.com
 7 days ago

Recognizing the acute need for accessible, reliable and affordable internet service for all of Rush County, the Board of Commissioners issued a Request for Proposals (RFP). Monies are being earmarked to assist internet providers who will partner with the county. Due October 22, 2021, the RFP was prepared by the Rush County Connect Broadband Task Force. Details of the requirements and submittal procedures can be found at rushcounty.in.gov/broadband, rushcountybroadband.com, or by an email request to broadbandconnect@rushcounty.in.gov.

shelbycountypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Concord Monitor

Town of Bristol launches high-speed internet service

BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) — After years of planning, the New Hampshire town of Bristol launched its new high-speed internet service Thursday. The Bristol Broadband Now network “opens a lot of doors for our business community, enables opportunities like telehealth for residents and creates more learning opportunities for our students,” Nicholas Coates, town administrator, said in a statement.
BRISTOL, NH
WHIO Dayton

Yellow Springs launching village Internet service

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs is going into the broadband business by starting its own Internet service. The village manager said this will be a way to connect neighborhoods and businesses. >> Yellow Springs Planning Commission approves plans for Dave Chappelle’s comedy club. Yellow Springs is known for being environmentally...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Woodward News

Community Cares Partners provide assistance

Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds hosted an application station for Community Cares Partners on Tuesday afternoon. “We provide rent and utility assistance to Oklahomans who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19,” said Shannon Carr, Director of Communications. “For example, maybe someone was laid off or had to be quarantined for several weeks without pay.”
WOODWARD COUNTY, OK
mobilesyrup.com

SaskTel to partner with local ISPs to boost rural internet speeds

SaskTel is launching a Rural Broadband Partnership Program to work with local internet service providers (ISPs) on bolstering broadband speeds in remote areas of Saskatchewan. The goal of the program is to help smaller rural ISPs meet the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s “50/10” minimum benchmark (i.e. 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload) for broadband service in Canada.
INTERNET
Citrus County Chronicle

County clamps down on internet cafes

People planning on opening an internet café in Citrus County might want to think twice. County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to crack down on café operators by directing the county attorney to draft an ordinance with more severe fines and longer jail time. The new ordinance allows deputies to fine...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
wxxinews.org

Comptroller's report finds gaps in internet services

A new report by the state’s comptroller finds that despite years of government programs, 1 million New York households still have no access to the internet, and many in rural areas have limited access to inadequate services. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said the homes without broadband represent 14% of the state’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy And Society#Internet Providers#Broadband Internet Access#Rfp#Rushcountybroadband Com#Pcrd#Iedc#Geo Partners Llc#Gis
wamc.org

DiNapoli Finds Gaps In Internet Services In New York

A new report by the state comptroller finds that despite years of government programs, 1 million New York households still have no access to the internet, and many in rural areas have limited access to inadequate services. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says the one million homes without broadband represent 14% of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kdal610.com

Phone-Internet Service Down In Kabetogama Area

KABETOGAMA TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A cut fiber optic cable has resulted in a Frontier phone and internet service outage in the Kabetogama area of northern St. Louis County and in part of Koochiching County. The outage was reported around 5:30 p-m Monday. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department says...
KABETOGAMA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
mendofever.com

Mendocino County: Do You Want Better Internet? Take This Speed Test to Prove How Badly We Need New Internet Infrastructure

This year, Governor Newsom signed a bill to allocate $6 billion to expand broadband infrastructure and enhance high speed Internet access for unserved and underserved communities. Instead of subsidizing the existing for-profit providers who have skipped over much of Mendocino County, our state’s investment will remain state-owned, providing an open access middle mile. The county will receive millions to fund last mile. We will likely join a new joint powers authority led by thirty-seven county member Rural County Representatives of California to pull off implementation. It’s the most promising effort I seen to bridge the digital divide and I believe it’ll improve our economy, education, healthcare and quality of life.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Inside Indiana Business

Rush County Seeks Proposals to Improve Broadband

RUSH COUNTY - Rush County is rolling out the welcome mat to telecommunications companies as it seeks to bridge the digital divide. The Rush County Board of Commissioners has issued a Request for Proposals from internet service providers to partner with the county to improve broadband service. Rush County, which...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
Journal Tribune

City Council fans flames for competing internet providers

The Blackwell City Council met last Thursday to honor Blackwell’s Street & Parks Department and to host a controversial public hearing in regard to an internet service provider, Clarity Telecom, wishing to provide service to Blackwell which lead to deliberation between several members of the council and the owners of Blackwell’s current cable and internet service, Get Real Cable.
BLACKWELL, OK
Beacon

State wants to expand high-speed internet

The Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program has begun accepting applications online and will provide $250 million in grants to internet service providers for the construction of broadband projects that improve high-speed internet access in unserved and underserved areas of Ohio. Projects will provide service access of at least 25...
INTERNET
lpheralddispatch.com

County's Broadband Taskforce seeking state grant to improve internet access in county

La PORTE — The La Porte County Broadband Taskforce is pursuing a state grant to address internet connectivity for the underserved portions of the county. The La Porte County Board of Commissioners, on Sept. 1, approved allowing the county’s Office of Community and Economic Development to approach the La Porte County Council for funds not to exceed $18,000 to meet the next stage of the Next Level Connection Grant application process through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
INTERNET
wcexaminer.com

Local man provides internet solutions

Reliable internet has been one of the many things that have become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, one Tunkhannock man is trying to help people with that.
INTERNET
RiverBender.com

Charter Announces $30 Million Spectrum Community Assist Initiative To Revitalize Local Community Centers And Invest In Job Training Programs

ST. LOUIS – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the launch of Spectrum Community Assist, a $30 million, a five-year philanthropic initiative to revitalize community centers in rural and urban areas, and invest in job training programs in underserved communities across the company’s 41-state footprint. By 2025, Charter will improve 100 centers across the country, impacting an estimated 50,000 local residents, including through financial support for job skills training programs, Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy