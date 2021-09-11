Rush County wants to partner with internet providers for improved service

This year, Governor Newsom signed a bill to allocate $6 billion to expand broadband infrastructure and enhance high speed Internet access for unserved and underserved communities. Instead of subsidizing the existing for-profit providers who have skipped over much of Mendocino County, our state’s investment will remain state-owned, providing an open access middle mile. The county will receive millions to fund last mile. We will likely join a new joint powers authority led by thirty-seven county member Rural County Representatives of California to pull off implementation. It’s the most promising effort I seen to bridge the digital divide and I believe it’ll improve our economy, education, healthcare and quality of life.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO