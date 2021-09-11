Rush County wants to partner with internet providers for improved service
Recognizing the acute need for accessible, reliable and affordable internet service for all of Rush County, the Board of Commissioners issued a Request for Proposals (RFP). Monies are being earmarked to assist internet providers who will partner with the county. Due October 22, 2021, the RFP was prepared by the Rush County Connect Broadband Task Force. Details of the requirements and submittal procedures can be found at rushcounty.in.gov/broadband, rushcountybroadband.com, or by an email request to broadbandconnect@rushcounty.in.gov.shelbycountypost.com
