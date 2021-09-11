Ohio State football has real issues on both sides while trailing Oregon at the half: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State trails Oregon 14-7 at the half in Ohio Stadium. Here are some thoughts from the first half. * Ohio State’s offense has been most effective this season when going up tempo and catching defenses when they are confused or not set before the snap. The Buckeyes did it a few times last week at Minnesota, and they scored their first touchdown Saturday that way, as an Oregon corner was looking for a play call on his wristband when the Buckeyes snapped it and Garrett Wilson ran past him for an easy 27-yard score. It’s the plan for the Buckeyes, especially after a first down -- get it and go. It’s not new, going fast after a first down, but it has continued to work.