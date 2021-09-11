CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rekindled Friendship, Budding Romance: Part 1: Freddy/Bradinator 343 A FNaF 2 x OC Fanfic

By Yuri
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey my Mini Ennards, welcome to my first fanfic and my first collab with EriFox, which i should give all the credit to for this wonderful idea. Hello my little foxlings! It's your favorite bunny-fox-animatronic-girl YouTuber and Quotev author Eri Fox. *turns to my friend and speaks in my Molten Freddy impression* Thanks for letting me join the party. I'll try not to disappoint. This adventure you are about to embark on with us on, called Rekindled Friendship, Budding Romance, is going to be in four parts, one for each Withered Animatronic. The story will be the same, the only difference in these will be that it is mainly about one of the four main Withered Animatronics. This first one involves Withered Freddy. The next one may be for Withered Bonnie, but that hasn't been planned out yet. First, we have to get Withered Freddy's first. I put a lot of work getting the rough overview of the whole story (to a point) done on paper. Now it's getting refined and published here on Quotev. Any last words?

