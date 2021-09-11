2021 FUTURE GAMES SPOTLIGHT: Ben Leikam

Things to watch during Week 2 of play in the Big Ten Conference:. This is the most anticipated Cy-Hawk game since the series began in 1884. ESPN's College GameDay will be in Ames for what marks the first time both teams will enter the game ranked. The Hawkeyes have won the last five meetings and, following their dominant win over Indiana, are looking to beat a fifth straight Top 25 opponent for the first time since 1960. Iowa State got out to its usual slow start in a 16-10 win over FCS member Northern Iowa, but has played fantastic defense, holding its last six opponents to a total of 16 second-half points.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO