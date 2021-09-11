CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 FUTURE GAMES SPOTLIGHT: Ben Leikam

By Mike Anderson
Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 PBR Future Games has come and gone. The event featured the top uncommitted 2023 and 2024 players around the country representing their home state in front of over 350+ college coaches. Team Colorado had high energy and talented squad who showcased their abilities all week. Team Colorado went 3-0 with wins over PBR Select, Oklahoma and Utah. Just as impressive, was our players' individual GPA’s. Their futures are bright as the true definition of Student-Athletes.

