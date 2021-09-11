The Last Dragon (Fairy Tail oc story)

Kaida walked along a dirt path by herself, her long black hair pulled into a messy bun. She stared ahead as she knew she was nearing her home, Magnolia. She smiled to herself, her eyes glowing happily. As she entered the streets, people stared with pity and worry at the girl. She glanced around, confusion lacing her facial features, as she walked further. Then her heart dropped, and she stared with wide eyes. The Guild Hall, her Home, was in ruins. Large Metal rods pierced through the wood, and she broke into a run. As she reached the doors she pushed them open, looking around. "Grandpa!? Hello!??!?" She yelled, trying to find anyone. She saw Mira appear from the cellar and rushed to her, giving her a hug. "I was worried, is everyone okay?!" She asked in a panic, earning a nod. "They attacked when nobody was here.. It was Phantom." She spoke softly, as she lead her down to Makarov, who was getting drunk. "Grandpa?!" She growled at him, "Ah! My lovely, Kaida.. I am so *hic* glad you are home!" The drunken man slurred, and she frowned. "You Guild is in shambles and you are drinking?! Where is Laxus?!" She questioned, "He.. refused to come help." Mira spoke, earning a growl from her. "It was Phantom Lord, Grandfather! They have started a war..." She spoke lowly, making him look at her. "Heh, Those *hic* cowards were too afraid to show when anybody was here." He responded, and she hissed. "All of you! You don't seriously plan to sit here and let them get away with this!" She faced her Guild-Mates, her emblem showing proudly on her collarbone.