My Way Out Of My House

Ever since I have tried the Ouija board my life completely changed. I fell on the floor when there's no one behind me,I have ignored the fact by telling that maybe I just slipped. But it wasn't the truth,. Truth was that I summon a ghost. I was alone at...
In the months after 9/11, I slept on my parents’ bedroom floor in a sleeping bag. I was 11 years old, and the world as I knew it — generally safe and trustworthy — had been shattered. In suburban northern New Jersey, roughly an hour’s drive from Manhattan, everyone knew...
The boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman who vanished in Wyoming last month while the couple was on a road trip together released a statement Tuesday, breaking his silence as he reportedly refuses to speak to her family or the police. Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito had been on a...
The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An attorney hired by the family of Brian Laundrie — the boyfriend of Long Island woman Gabrielle Petito, reported missing after traveling with Laundrie to Utah and Wyoming — has released a statement. Petito, who posted Instagram photos of her trips through...
My little son cried all day, no matter what I did. I already wanted to take him to the hospital, but then I looked in his diaper and was shocked. Living with family is never easy, as my husband Roger and I discovered when we moved in with his parents, shortly after our son Kevin was born.
The man in question died in a 2005 plane crash. More than 20 years after his alleged reign of terror began, Roberto Wagner Fernandes, died in a plane crash. He was responsible for three murders over a 14-month stretch according to Broward County officials.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws.
Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances.
“This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person.
“Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.”
Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family.
“The day after...
What first struck Nathaniel Osborn when he and his wife took their son, Seth, to the emergency room this summer was how packed the waiting room was for a Wednesday at 1 p.m. The Florida hospital’s emergency room was so crowded there weren’t enough chairs for the family to all sit as they waited. And waited.
“Van-lifer” Gabrielle Petito was supposed to meet a friend in Yellowstone on Aug. 30, but the 22-year-old missed the rendezvous and never called, the friend tells The Sun. On the friend’s birthday, Aug. 29, Petito failed to phone and make concrete plans. The friend said, “She was supposed to call on my birthday and we were going to figure it all out then because her trip wasn’t on schedule. The whole thing is odd. My birthday is the 29th. I don’t know why she’d send that text [to her mom] and not message me.” On Aug. 30, Petito’s mother received a text from Petito’s number about not having cell service in Yosemite, 800 miles away.
Man Who Killed IG Model Mercedes Morr In Murder-Suicide Identified As 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto. As we earlier reported, popular Instagram model Jenae Gagnier, also known as Miss Mercedes Morr on social media was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide alongside her supposed sugar daddy in Richmond. The Fort Bend...
An unvaccinated Detroit couple passed away within hours of each other last week after being hospitalized for COVID-19 complications, leaving seven children behind to grieve their deaths. Fox 2 Detroit reports Troy Green fell too ill to attend a family trip to Florida. Two days after arriving in Florida, Green's...
A couple claims they saw missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s van near Jenny lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible. The couple did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie. However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.Protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house on Thursday and plan to return on Friday, hoping to...
Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A man who spent more than 30 years reporting the weather on TV in northern Michigan said he’s out of a job after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Karl Bohnak began working at WLUC-TV in 1988. He said the Upper Peninsula was one of the...
Andrea Brady spoke in front of Parliament revealing that her daughter Jessica 27, requested an in-person visit 20 times before her stage IV cancer diagnosis. It was not until Jessica began to develop large glands in her neck that she secured an in-person visit, and she was soon diagnosed with stage IV adenocarcinoma.
A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
Comments / 0