incorrect quotessss

By inactive
quotev.com
 6 days ago

This time together with Akumu Afton! ^^ I got to know them not that long ago. To mah friends: you may already know some incorrect quotes. Also, I only copy pasted it. It was in a generator. If there are ships, I didn't make em! >:^ I'm just lazy. Luan:...

www.quotev.com

Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
talesbuzz.com

After looking at Stacey’s plastic surgery transformation, critics think Darcey influenced her

90 Day Fiance viewers met Stacey Silva back when her twin sister Darcey was dating Jesse on Before the 90 Days. It was apparent then that both Darcey and Stacey had some work done and they talked about getting cosmetic procedures done together. Since that time, the Silva twins have gotten a lot more plastic surgeries and many viewers are convinced that Darcey is behind it and that Stacey just goes along.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen who assumed Psalm’s necklace was fake and the passive aggression is ‘scary’

Kim Kardashian passive aggressively corrected Ellen Degeneres while appearing on “The Ellen Show” this week, after Ellen assumed her and Kanye West’s son Psalm’s chain necklace was fake. Now, fans are besides themselves with how awkward the passive-aggressive encounter truly is.“And Psalm is the one that wears the giant chain around his neck — is that Psalm?” Ellen asked Kim, referencing an adorable photo of her son styled in several fashionable necklaces.Once Kim confirms that the photo is indeed of Psalm — “yes, it’s so big” — Ellen turns to the audience to gush over how cute it is....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Halle Berry says she gets ‘frustrated’ when it’s assumed she’s been ‘spared hardship’ because of appearance

Halle Berry has spoken candidly about preconceived notions about her appearance, with the actor explaining that it is often assumed she’s been “spared any hardship”.The 55-year-old, who is promoting the upcoming film Bruised, which she directed, reflected on her experiences, and the realities of life despite her physical beauty, during an interview with The New York Times.“This is another battle I fought my whole life. That because I look a certain way that I’ve been spared any hardship. I’ve had loss and pain and a lot of hurt in my life. I’ve had abuse in my life,” Berry said. “I...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Exposed For Alleged Fake $400K Patek Philippe Watch

A few days ago, Lil Durk warned people of scam-happy jewelers who have allegedly been handing out fake products to their clients who don't know any better. He might have wanted to deliver the message to his close collaborator Lil Baby, who appears to be the latest rapper to get caught with a fake watch.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

I’m dating a woman old enough to be my mother. Should we split up?

I am 31. Three years ago, I fell into a relationship with a woman who was 50. We lied about our ages (I said I was 35 and she said 45). What started off as a casual encounter has evolved into a relationship that isn’t exactly conventional. I don’t know many people who have been able to sustain a relationship with this big an age gap. My friends are all finding their partners, marrying and having kids, while I am still casually dating someone who is older than my mum.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVShowsAce

Jill Duggar Gushes Over Husband Derick Dillard: #HotDad

Former 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On star Jill Duggar Dillard snapped some new photos of her husband Derick Dillard. Then, she took to social media to share them with her nearly two million followers, gushing over her husband’s good looks. Jill Duggar shares a family update in her...
CELEBRITIES
sportswar.com

Sorry but that’s not the way I see it. When the constitution was written

There wasn’t an internet message board to share opinions. There was only the local town square, tavern, living room, campfire or town newspaper. Controlling the subject or opinions that stay on a message board is in my opinion controlling ones free speech when you have large message boards like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or Instagram (I’m not talking about TSL) controlling what can or can not be said. It becomes more of a problem when those domains all have the same agenda one of which is to sway elections.
YOUTUBE
AFP

Facebook boosts fight against conspiracies and violent groups

Facebook has launched an effort targeting users working together on the platform to promote real-world violence or conspiracy theories, beginning by taking down a German network spreading Covid misinformation.  Facebook has been under relentless pressure to guard against being a platform where misinformation and hate can spread, while at the same time remain a forum for people to speak freely.
INTERNET

