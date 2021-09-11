𝔐𝔥𝔞 𝔵 ℜ𝔢𝔞𝔡𝔢𝔯 𝔒𝔫𝔢𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔱𝔰

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article"I'm gonna go get us some drinks alright? I'll be right back." (Y/n) was sitting on the bed, scrolling through, Instagram. "Hm...pretty." (Y/n) said liking the post. As they scrolled down (Y/n) continued to see pictures of really Hot/ gorgeous people, slowly making them feel, self-conscious. "Hm, I'm starting to get fat..." (Y/n) frowned. "Is my hair too short....I need to start working out more, and maybe I should dye my hair..." negative thoughts filled their head, which slowly started to overwhelm them. (Y/n) got off the bed, and made their way over to the mirror. Poking around at the parts of theirself that, needed 'fixing' they sighed as they stared at theirsefl. "God, I wish I looked like the people in the magazine."

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
GMA's dashing new host David Muir: everything you need to know

Good Morning America celebrated a new addition to their family on Tuesday when David Muir joined GMA3 to launch a very special series. The popular TV anchor appeared alongside Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and T.J. Holmes as they revealed he will be bringing his long-running segment, America Strong - which normally only airs on World News Tonight - to all programming across ABC News during the month of September.
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

The 'College' star makes use of Instagram to drop the shocking announcement along with a picture of him and the 'Girls Trip' actress holding a little girl each. AceShowbiz - Gary Owen and Tiffany Haddish are apparently taking partnership to another level. Having revealed her desire to be a mother, the comedienne has apparently chosen a guy who is not her current boyfriend, Common, to be a co-parent to her twin girls.
A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
Kim Kardashian's Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian's mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Are the Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo at Met Gala After-Party

Watch: Met Gala 2021 After-Parties Fashion: Rihanna & More. Loved Natalia Bryant's Met Gala dress? Well, wait until you see her second look. After walking the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Conner Ives dress on Sept. 13, the 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant changed into a black ensemble. Natalia gave her 2.7 million Instagram followers a peek at her outfit, and fans could see that the gorgeous garment featured a high neckline with semi-sheer fabric and dramatic detailing around the shoulders and sleeves. She also switched up her hairstyle from a beautiful half-up, half-down 'do to a chic ponytail and accessorized her look with sparkly earrings.
Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
5 Signs Someone Truly Loves You

Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.

