𝔐𝔥𝔞 𝔵 ℜ𝔢𝔞𝔡𝔢𝔯 𝔒𝔫𝔢𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔱𝔰

"I'm gonna go get us some drinks alright? I'll be right back." (Y/n) was sitting on the bed, scrolling through, Instagram. "Hm...pretty." (Y/n) said liking the post. As they scrolled down (Y/n) continued to see pictures of really Hot/ gorgeous people, slowly making them feel, self-conscious. "Hm, I'm starting to get fat..." (Y/n) frowned. "Is my hair too short....I need to start working out more, and maybe I should dye my hair..." negative thoughts filled their head, which slowly started to overwhelm them. (Y/n) got off the bed, and made their way over to the mirror. Poking around at the parts of theirself that, needed 'fixing' they sighed as they stared at theirsefl. "God, I wish I looked like the people in the magazine."