Class 1Yays- Chatroom

By Fumikage Tokoyami
quotev.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIida named the chatroom "Class 1A" Iida: Welcome fellow classmates! I decided that this group chat will be our study group when anyone requires assistance regarding any homework assignment. Momo: I... don't think that's a great idea. Iida: I was going to ask you why you think so, but now...

www.quotev.com

murfreesborotn.gov

Homeschool Swim Class

Students must be able to swim length of pool (25 yards) without touching the bottom and have basic knowledge of swim strokes. This class is designed for ages 8-16 and focuses on improving stamina and refining strokes.
MURFREESBORO, TN
uiowa.edu

FREE Bootcamp Class

Our bootcamp class will provide you the opportunity to meet like-minded participants that are looking for a coach to provide fun, individual and team-based workouts that will include physical and mental challenges. You will gain confidence, fortitude, and discipline, all to take with you when you exit our doors and into life. We want to increase your strength and mind, but also to challenge you to become better citizens in our community. Through this training, you will become a well-balanced athlete, strong, gain endurance, and become powerful. The program will be led by our personal training staff, experienced in program design to train soldiers wishing to complete Special Operations Selection Program. All fitness levels encouraged to join us.
WORKOUTS
stanford.edu

Back to Class: The Paths to Power

After joining the Stanford GSB faculty as a professor of organizational behavior in 1979, Jeffrey Pfeffer wanted to offer an elective on something “important, under-researched, and under-taught.” Power was an obvious choice: “It struck me that power was something that existed in organizations and affected people’s careers,” he recalls — and yet no one was teaching business students about it.
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titan
murfreesborotn.gov

Frightensburgh Class

Join us for a frightening adventure this fall. Learn how to create your own unique character and a chance to scare in a live fright event. Space is limited so sign up today. For ages 13-17.
MURFREESBORO, TN
newportthisweek.com

Virtual French Classes

In September, the Alliance Française of Newport will offer three opportunities for learning about French language and culture. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for registration is Sept. 24. Classes will be taught virtually for the entire semester. Beginning and intermediate class size is limited to 25...
NEWPORT, RI
cohoes.ny.us

Outside Yoga Classes

Outside Yoga Classes - Sunday mornings from 10:00am-11:00am at Van Schaick Island Park will began July 11th and will run until September 12th with instructor Kathleen Fisk from In Harmony Yoga Studio. Bring your own yoga mat (weather permitting).
WORKOUTS
believeinbristol.org

Pretty Pig Canvas Class

Reservations are required. Bring your own drinks, wine, and/or snacks and we provide the rest!. Call or message us to reserve your seats! (423)573-9950.
VISUAL ART
leaguecity.com

Computer Classes

Classes will be held in the Computer Lab on the 2nd floor. Registration required. To register, go to https://helenhall.libguides.com/librarycalendar. Please note: Registration begins one week in advance of class schedule date. For more information, please call 281-554-1101. Morning Computer Classes Sept. 8: Basic Computer Skills Sept. 15: Basic Internet and Email Skills Sept. 22: Working with Windows 10 Sept. 29: Word Oct. 6: Excel Oct. 13: Advanced Excel: Charts and Pivot Tables Oct. 20: PowerPoint Oct. 27: Publisher Nov. 3: Social Media 101 Nov. 10: Google Drive/Docs Nov. 17: Tablet/Smartphone Dec. 1: Saving Money with Coupons and Apps Dec. 8: iPad Basics Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ages: For adults.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Master Classes

A master class is a public lesson. A distinguished teacher—that would be the master—works with a student on a piece of music, but the teacher isn’t the student’s regular teacher, and instead of the lesson taking place in a private studio, it takes place in front of an audience. It’s a kind of double performance—the student is performing for the audience, but so is the teacher. And the idea is that whatever the teacher has to offer will be of value to both the student and the observers.
EDUCATION
weta.org

Class of COVID

How COVID-19 shaped the lives of three Boston-area high school seniors. How COVID-19 shaped the lives of three Boston-area high school seniors. How COVID-19 shaped the lives of three Boston-area high school seniors. Stream tens of thousands of hours of your PBS and local favorites with WETA Passport whenever and...
EDUCATION

