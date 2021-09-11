Class 1Yays- Chatroom

Our bootcamp class will provide you the opportunity to meet like-minded participants that are looking for a coach to provide fun, individual and team-based workouts that will include physical and mental challenges. You will gain confidence, fortitude, and discipline, all to take with you when you exit our doors and into life. We want to increase your strength and mind, but also to challenge you to become better citizens in our community. Through this training, you will become a well-balanced athlete, strong, gain endurance, and become powerful. The program will be led by our personal training staff, experienced in program design to train soldiers wishing to complete Special Operations Selection Program. All fitness levels encouraged to join us.

