Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Fight Becomes Most Viewed For Crunchyroll
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently seeing a civil war within the villainous collection of rogue ninjas known as the Kara Organization, as Jigen battles against Kashin Koji, but one of the earlier battles of the series has become one of the most-watched anime brawls seen on Crunchyroll. With the fight between Naruto, Sasuke, and the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki still regarded as one of the best of the Shonen franchise, it's definitely no surprise that this winner-takes-all clash is still being revisited by anime fans to this day on the popular streaming service.comicbook.com
