Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Fight Becomes Most Viewed For Crunchyroll

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently seeing a civil war within the villainous collection of rogue ninjas known as the Kara Organization, as Jigen battles against Kashin Koji, but one of the earlier battles of the series has become one of the most-watched anime brawls seen on Crunchyroll. With the fight between Naruto, Sasuke, and the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki still regarded as one of the best of the Shonen franchise, it's definitely no surprise that this winner-takes-all clash is still being revisited by anime fans to this day on the popular streaming service.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Recreates Sukuna's Bloodiest Look

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has recreated Sukuna's bloodiest look! The major hook of Gege Akutami's original manga series is that not only is Yuji Itadori the main hero for the series (as much as someone can be in the Jujutsu world, anyway), but he's also technically the main villain for the series as well. His entire adventure in the series began when he willfully ingested a powerful cursed item, and in a surprising turn of events, ended up becoming the host body for one of the strongest cursed spriits in this new world he jumped into.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Debuts Twice's Strongest Attack Yet

My Hero Academia debuted Twice's strongest attack yet with the newest episode of the series! The intensity of the My Villain Academia arc continues with the newest episode of the series as Tomura Shigaraki and the last of the League of Villain's members are struggling against the new villain group that has popped up to challenge them, the Meta Liberation Army. After seeing Toga fight to the bitter end and unlock a new level of her power in the previous episode, the newest episode of the fifth season has followed suit with Twice's own evolution.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 216: Battle In The Other Dimension [Spoilers]

Sasuke and Boruto perfectly executed their plan that will protect Konohagakure. "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 216 will continue the battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki. The new episode is called "Sacrifice." The official promo trailer of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 216 shows Sasuke, Naruto and Boruto fighting the dreaded Isshiki....
COMICS

