The Boys Season 3 Wraps Filming, Cast Celebrates Online
That's a wrap on the production of Season 3 of The Boys. On Friday, the cast of the popular Amazon Prime television series took to social media to celebrate, with both Karl Urban (who plays Billy Butcher) and Jack Quaid (who plays Hughie) both thanking everyone involved for their hard work on the "next level" season of the series. Series newcomer Jensen Ackles, who plays Vought's first superhero Soldier Boy in Season 23, also shared his own wrap video, though he drew an interesting parallel to the last day of shooting Season 3 of The Boys and the last day shooting his previous series, the wildly popular Supernatural (via Deadline).comicbook.com
