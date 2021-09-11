CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Boys Season 3 Wraps Filming, Cast Celebrates Online

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's a wrap on the production of Season 3 of The Boys. On Friday, the cast of the popular Amazon Prime television series took to social media to celebrate, with both Karl Urban (who plays Billy Butcher) and Jack Quaid (who plays Hughie) both thanking everyone involved for their hard work on the "next level" season of the series. Series newcomer Jensen Ackles, who plays Vought's first superhero Soldier Boy in Season 23, also shared his own wrap video, though he drew an interesting parallel to the last day of shooting Season 3 of The Boys and the last day shooting his previous series, the wildly popular Supernatural (via Deadline).

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
Collider

New ‘Predator’ Movie Wraps Filming and Reveals Cast

Cinematographer Jeff Cutter used his Instagram account to announce the new Predator film apparently titled Skull has wrapped filming. Or is it Skulls now? With so little information about the upcoming movie available, Cutter’s announcement might have accidentally revealed a name change for the project at the same time it confirms two new cast members involved with the production.
MOVIES
Collider

'Welcome to the Blumhouse' Season 2 Posters Tease Four New Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Video

October is approaching and you know it only means one thing: horror movies everywhere! For Amazon Prime Video, this also means a second run for their Jason Blum project Welcome to the Blumhouse, a collection of spine-chilling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, genre storytelling. Just like last year, the idea is to release horror and thriller films exclusive to the platform throughout the month, and viewers just have to sit down and start their spooky movie night.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Wraps Filming, Teases Work on Season 3 Soon

Star Trek: Picard won't return for season two until next year on Paramount+ but as previously reported it seems like work on the second batch will roll right into the third, with work on season two having just wrapped up. This news comes from a crew member on the series, Digital Imaging Technician Ryan Kunkleman, who revealed in a post on Instagram that work on season two of the show had wrapped up and that work on season three could begin soon. Kunkleman's post included a photo of the slate for Star Trek: Picard which seemingly wrapped up its tenth episode this week.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Eric Kripke
imdb.com

The Boys Season 3 Has Officially Wrapped Production

"The Boys" are back in town ... almost. The third season of Amazon Prime Video's streaming series has finished shooting, with both Karl Urban and Jack Quaid taking to Instagram to announce, "That's a wrap." Based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic, "The Boys" is set in a...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Ozark Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast

Ozark is a web television series streaming on Netflix created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and produced by Media Rights Capitals. It is an American crime drama. Till now two seasons have been released and the third season is expected to get published in 2019 by August. Every fan...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Karl Urban Confirms The Boys Season 3 Has Wrapped Shooting

Season 1 of The Boys proved to be so popular that fans were furious when Amazon altered the release model for the sophomore run of episodes. Whereas the first batch had arrived all at once and could be easily binged in a single sitting, the streamer decided to debut the opening three installments of Season 2 before relying on a good old fashioned weekly rollout for the following five.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Vought#Vanity Fair#Marlboro
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Umbrella Academy celebrates the end of the filming of its season 3 with a clip of its protagonists

The Umbrella Academy, the popular Netflix superhero series based on the comics of the same name by Dark Horse Comics, has finished filming its long-awaited season 3. So has shared the production of the series, publishing a sympathetic video clip in which its main protagonists announce their next premiere on the streaming platform and offer their impressions one of those that this new set of chapters has in store for us, whose release date is kept secret for now.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Boys finished filming its third season

The Boys It is based on the comic of the same name by the creative duo of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The content was adapted for TV by Eric Kripke. The story follows a group of people with special powers who try to stop other super powerful individuals who abuse their abilities. The corporation Vought International trade and monetize these corrupt superheroes.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

M:I-7 & “The Boys” S3 Wrap Filming

Two major productions have wrapped up. Finally, after a year-and-a-half from the planned kick-off of filming and multiple delays, Christopher McQuarrie’s “Mission: Impossible 7” has wrapped its shoot. Gaffer Martin Smith shared an Instagram photo with himself and other crew members posing with a clapper board reading: “Mission Complete! 2020–2021”...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

The Boys' Jensen Ackles Reveals A Wrap On Season 3 With A Bittersweet Supernatural Callback

Jensen Ackles may have moved on to land an exciting new role on The Boys, but it seems that Supernatural just keeps on sticking with him. The actor, who of course played Dean Winchester for 15 seasons, recently revealed the wrap of his time filming as Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3 with an announcement that also calls back to Supernatural in a pretty bittersweet way.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
darkhorizons.com

“Predator” Film “Skulls” Wraps Filming

Cinematographer Jeff Cutter has confirmed that filming on Dan Trachtenberg’s “Skulls,” an apparent fifth feature in the “Predator” franchise, has wrapped in Calgary, Alberta. Amber Midthunder (“Legion”) stars in the lead role in the project with Dakota Beavers and Dane Diliergo also onboard. This prequel is rumored to be set...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Netflix Orders 'Grendel' Series Adaptation Starring Abubakr Ali

“Grendel” follows Hunter Rose (Ali), a fencer, writer and assassin who fights organized crime in New York to avenge the death of a lost love, until he ends up taking over the crime scene himself. More from Variety. David Galán Galindo, Creator of Netflix's 'Unknown Origins,' to Direct Comedy Series...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Professionals, Anansi, Grendel, Promos

The CW has acquired “Professionals,” Viaplay’s loose series remake of Christian Slater-fronted action movie “Soldiers of Fortune”. Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya, Ken Duken and Saïd Taghmaoui star. Welling plays a top-tier security operative. When a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, he is hired by the rocket’s billionaire...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The X-Files Star Open to Returning for More Seasons

Following David Duchovny's departure from The X-Files in its original run, the series enlisted the help of Annabeth Gish as Monica Reyes and Robert Patrick as John Doggett, and while Gillian Anderson has made it clear that she has no interest in reprising her role for more seasons, Gish would be happy to get more opportunities to bring Reyes to life. Gish stars in Netflix's Midnight Mass, which also stars Kristin Lehman, with Gish recently pointing out that Lehman, who also appeared in an episode, should join Agent Reyes for more adventures in upcoming seasons. Midnight Mass lands on Netflix on September 24th.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Announces Jigsaw TV Series Starring Giancarlo Esposito

After scene-stealing roles in Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, and numerous other TV shows, Giancarlo Esposito is making a move to Netflix for his newest project. The new series, Jigsaw, was announced by Netflix on Thursday, and it's currently in production over at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn. Before you get too excited that this might somehow tie into the Saw film franchise, Jigsaw isn't connected to the Chris Rock-starring film that was released earlier this year.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy