From shampoos and conditioners to styling oils and pomades, these products will help you look slick and maintain that mop. Men's hair care has come a long way in the last decade, and you might be feeling a little overwhelmed by the sheer volume (ha!) of products to choose from. We've gone ahead (yep) and picked out the best Australian brands offering everything from shampoos and conditioners to styling oils and pomades. Whether you've got a short cut, rock a mullet or are experiencing hair loss, these local brands are here to help you look your best.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO