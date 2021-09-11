CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame vs. Toledo: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

By Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 8 Notre Dame makes its South Bend, Indiana, debut Saturday for its 2021 home-opener against one of the top programs in the MAC, the Toledo Rockets. The Fighting Irish will be playing on short rest after surviving a come-from-behind overtime scare against Florida State in a thriller on Sunday night. The Irish blew a 38-20 lead in that game before winning on a field goal in overtime to escape with the win.

FanSided

Notre Dame football: True freshman Tyler Buchner replaces Jack Coan

The Notre Dame football team looked stagnant on offense against Toledo, forcing the switch at quarterback from Jack Coan to Tyler Buchner. Needing a shot in the arm on offense, the Notre Dame football team turned to a true freshman at quarterback, and he paid immediate dividends. Using his arm and his legs, Tyler Buchner led the stagnant offense to a touchdown in his first drive, rushing for 37 yards, while throwing for 15 more.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars release statement following Urban Meyer allegations

NFL teams were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and that is exactly what the Jacksonville Jaguars did. But following the release of the Jacksonville Jaguars initial 53-man roster, some alleged that head coach Urban Meyer had cut some players because they were unvaccinated.
NFL
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
27 First News

Local high school football game canceled for Friday night

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has confirmed that Friday night’s high school football game between Canton GlenOak and Austintown Fitch has been officially canceled. The cancellation is a result of a positive COVID-19 test with the GlenOak program. Austintown Fitch is currently exploring the possibility of finding a...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
wbrz.com

Daughter of LSU running backs coach passed away, school says

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who is also the child of a Tigers football coach passed away Monday morning. Kevione Faulk, 19, was an LSU student, a student worker for LSU football and the daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk. The LSU Athletics Department released a statement Monday afternoon confirming her passing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
27 First News

New number one in high school football Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Four of the high school football season and we’ve still got 10 unbeaten teams here in the Valley. Watch the video above to see the latest edition of our WKBN Power Rankings. #1 – Farrell (2-0) Previous Rank: #9. It didn’t take long...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS

