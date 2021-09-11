Notre Dame vs. Toledo: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds
No. 8 Notre Dame makes its South Bend, Indiana, debut Saturday for its 2021 home-opener against one of the top programs in the MAC, the Toledo Rockets. The Fighting Irish will be playing on short rest after surviving a come-from-behind overtime scare against Florida State in a thriller on Sunday night. The Irish blew a 38-20 lead in that game before winning on a field goal in overtime to escape with the win.www.cbssports.com
