Notre Dame vs. Toledo: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

The Notre Dame football team looked stagnant on offense against Toledo, forcing the switch at quarterback from Jack Coan to Tyler Buchner. Needing a shot in the arm on offense, the Notre Dame football team turned to a true freshman at quarterback, and he paid immediate dividends. Using his arm and his legs, Tyler Buchner led the stagnant offense to a touchdown in his first drive, rushing for 37 yards, while throwing for 15 more.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO