Why This Meeting With Jack Dorsey Could Mark A Turning Point For Bitcoin

Despite being only a little over a decade old, Crypto has gained tremendous popularity in its short time being in the public purview. Cryptos have collectively grown to over a $2 trillion valuation, beating out big companies like Apple and Microsoft. Adoption has followed the same trend in recent years. The current count for people investing in crypto has put the number as a little under 10% of the world being invested in crypto.

