Richard Wagnild 'Dick' Jackson, Sr.

Jackson, Richard Wagnild "Dick" Sr. age 93, loving husband, father and grandfather left this world peacefully on September 3rd, for his eternal home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Fern (nee Pede), and sisters Jean Mathiassen and Arlie Dahl. He will be greatly missed by sons Richard Jr. "Rick" (Linnea), Peter, Paul (Linda) Jackson, and daughter Elizabeth (Matthew) Najjar, plus 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and countless friends. Dick was born and raised in the Billings Park neighborhood of Superior WI. After high school he served honorably in the Army as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. Dick worked in the corporate offices of Superamerica in the Real Estate division. He was a long-time resident of Bloomington MN and faithful member of The Lutheran Church of the Master in Edina and in later years Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Until her passing in 2010 Dick and Fern enjoyed many worldwide travels. Dick was also an active supporter in his children's and grandchildren's activities. He enjoyed a gimlet on the deck of his cabin in Pequot Lakes while hosting friends and family. He also enjoyed sports, especially finding his way back to his home state roots and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. In later years he looked forward to the Saturday morning breakfasts which became a favorite family tradition. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Wealshire of Bloomington and Brighton Hospice who took such great care of our beloved "Papa". A memorial / celebration of Life service is planned for Sunday October 24th at Christ the King Lutheran in Bloomington (visitation at 12:30pm and service at 1pm) followed by a reception at the Sports Page in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Hillsdale College or the International Essential Tremor Foundation.