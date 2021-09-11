This exhibition explores the new & unexpected aesthetic possibilities in mundane objects – as art-making materials, & as new objects & ideas. Opening Reception on Aug. 27 from 6-8pm. Exhibit runs Aug. 27 - Oct. 28. The GAAC is also offering four companion programs that dig deeper into the ideas behind "Everyday Objects": Online interviews with visual artists from Leelanau County & Ohio whose work is built from repurposed & second-hand objects; & with Leelanau County author Lynne Rae Perkins about her new book, "The Museum of Everything."