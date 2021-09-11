Marlyn Wallace Grotte

Grotte, Marlyn Wallace passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was 83 years old. Marlyn was born August 9, 1938, in Litchfield, MN. He was the third of four children born to Henry and Edna Grotte and grew up on the family farm in Grove City, MN. When he wasn't busy with his chores, he enjoyed participating in a variety of 4H activities. After graduating from Atwater High School in 1956, he went on to the Northwestern Technical School in Minneapolis and from there to work for the Burroughs Corporation. While at Burroughs, Marlyn was assigned to Cape Canaveral's Mercury Control Center where he operated the company's radio guidance computer during a manned spaceflight. That he participated in such a significant historical event is a fact he rarely, if ever, shared with other people. This is just one example of the humility and grace he exhibited throughout his life. While working at Advanced Scientific Instruments, he met colleague Mary Franzen. They were married October 25, 1969, and lived happily in their Minneapolis home for over 50 years. In 1979 Marlyn and Joseph Smith started Automation Technology, a company providing commercial energy management systems. He was there until his retirement in 2010. In addition to his wife, Marlyn is survived by his sister Margaret along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Harold and Phil and sisters-in-law Dorothy and Leah. A memorial service will be hosted on Tuesday, September 14th at 11 AM at David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 E Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata. Reception to follow. A private interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City will follow. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577.