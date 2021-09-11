Former President Bush says violent extremists abroad and at home are "children of the same foul spirit"
Former President George W. Bush issued a dire warning on Saturday while commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks, saying international extremists are not the only threats to the country's safety. In the wake of stark political and social division in the U.S., Mr. Bush said that "violence that gathers within" is equally as dangerous as extremists abroad.www.cbsnews.com
