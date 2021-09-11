CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Bush says violent extremists abroad and at home are "children of the same foul spirit"

By Li Cohen
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President George W. Bush issued a dire warning on Saturday while commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks, saying international extremists are not the only threats to the country's safety. In the wake of stark political and social division in the U.S., Mr. Bush said that "violence that gathers within" is equally as dangerous as extremists abroad.

Gypc
5d ago

The biggest threat to America is the political and social division created by its people, aided and abetted by extremists, both foreign and domestic, and fueled by social media. America will implode. It's been brewing for quite some time.

GB12
5d ago

If Bush really cared about America, he would be telling Biden to close up the borders, that is our biggest threat to america right now.

AMERICAN PATRIOTIII%
5d ago

okay cool let's take a look at some facts. THE BUSH FAMILY, CLINTON FAMILY, THE ROCHSILDS FAMILY, THE ROCKERFELLER FAMILY, THE SOROS FAMILY & AND ANY ROYAL FAMLIY THAT WALKS THE EARTH ARE THE NATRUAL BORN ENEMIES OF THIS PLANET. THEY SEEK TO DESTROY AMERICA BECAUSE WE ARE THE LAST & ONLY TRULY FREE COUNTRY, WE ARE ALSO THE YOUNGEST COUNTRY. THEY SEEK TO DISMANTEL OUR COUNTRY THROUGH RAICAL DIVISION, AND NOW THROUGH SEPERATING US BY VAXXED OR NOT VAXXED. IT DOES NOT MATTER RED/BLUE BLACK/WHITE CHRISTIAN/MUSLIM GAY/STRAIGHT, THEY SEEK TO DIVIDE, ENSLAVE AND DESTROY ALL FREE MEN & WOMAN. THE TIME TO STAND TOGETHER IS NOW. 🇺🇸

