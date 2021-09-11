Former President Bush says violent extremists abroad and at home are "children of the same foul spirit"

A terrorism expert believes Senator Josh Hawley’s fist-bumping antics helped stir up the crowd before the January 6 riots.Former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts told MSNBC’s The Sunday Show that politicians were helping to fuel the rise of domestic extremism and singled out Mr Hawley and Donald Trump by name.Mr Watts said political leaders were directing extremists at particular targets such as the US Capitol.“It’s our political leaders that are doing this more than domestic extremists,” Mr Watts, who served on the Joint Terrorism Task Force, said.“What you see right there President Trump told them they were going to the...

