CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

See how much plumbers, HVAC technicians, and electricians are paid in Texas

everythinglubbock.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(STACKER.COM) — The United States is currently in the throes of a skilled trades worker shortage. Across the board, the country doesn’t have enough qualified electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and carpenters to meet the demand. One recent study found that many of the most in-demand jobs remain unfilled for at least a month. This comes as millions of Americans who were laid off during the early days of the coronavirus are looking for work.

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

This is how much each role at Facebook gets paid per year

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering how much Facebook employees get paid, you’re in luck: a list of the social platform’s various roles and salaries has been compiled using thousands of publicly available visa applications. Mark Zuckerberg has the lowest salary of all, according to the analysis by Business Insider...
INTERNET
KTEN.com

Electrician & Electrical Repair Services in Converse, Texas

Originally Posted On: https://www.boltelectricsa.com/converse-tx-electrical-repair-service. Located in eastern Bexar County, Converse is a city northeast of downtown San Antonio. Bordered by Live Oak and Universal City to the north and San Antonio as well as unincorporated parts of Bexar County to the south, there are an estimated 29,500 people who live in this suburb of San Antonio.
TEXAS STATE
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $1100 Golden State Payments Coming, New Petition Calls for $600 for SSDI, SSA Recipients

Are SSDI and SSA recipients included in the Golden State stimulus check budget? Unfortunately, the state excluded these beneficiaries from the fourth stimulus check payment. An ongoing online petition argued granting them equal rights. To counter pandemic difficulties, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Golden State Stimulus program for eligible Californians....
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Hurricane Could Destroy Houston, According To Experts

A powerful hurricane could devastate Houston and Galveston, rendering the entire region uninhabitable for years. Photo by NOAA (Public Domain) The city of Houston is extremely vulnerable. Situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, it has previously been the target of several major hurricanes, including Harvey. Although the damage cost billions of dollars, the city managed to rebuild and stay intact. But someday in the future, many experts predict that Houston won't be so lucky.
HOUSTON, TX
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean it’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theurbannews.com

SNAP Benefits Will Increase

The Biden administration has approved the largest permanent expansion of food benefits in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the maximum SNAP benefit will climb to $835 a month for a family of four, an increase of 21%, beginning October 1, 2021. The resulting cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, reflecting notable shifts in the food marketplace and consumers’ circumstances over the past 45 years.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac#Plumbers#Electricians#Americans#Stacker Studio#Stacker Com#The Nexstar Media Wire
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma State Fair Mask and Vaccination Requirements

Today's the day, the Oklahoma State Fair is officially open! The state fair will be going on in Oklahoma City at the OKC Fairgrounds starting today until Sunday, September 26th (09-26-21). Last year it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since there was no state fair last year organizers are interested to see how big or small the crowd gets. I'm betting it'll be a near record year. People are ready to get back to "normal."
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Denver

C-130 Makes History By Landing On Highway 287 In Wyoming

RAWLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. military made history Thursday when a C-130 aircraft landed on Highway 287 in Wyoming. The landing north of Rawlins, west of Laramie, was part of a joint training exercise. (credit: U.S. Air Force) With a wingspan of more than 132 feet, the four-engine C-130 is more than 97 feet long and has a 42,000-pound payload. It’s manned by a five-person crew including two pilots, a navigator, flight engineer and loadmaster. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The U.S. military has used the C-130 since 1956 as a troop, medevac and cargo transport aircraft. It is designed for landings and takeoffs on short, unprepared airstrips in combat zones. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The C-130 landed on the highway about 230 miles north of Denver.
WYOMING STATE
Washington Post

Pay Americans $1,000 Each to Get Vaccinated

I’m a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for Covid-19. (I’ve had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
everythinglubbock.com

Texas business helps families with home schooling

BELL COUNTY, Texas – There’s been a rise of home schooling since the start of the pandemic. “I’ve seen a lot of people who are coming in who are home schooling this year, specifically because of COVID,” says Homeschool House owner Allison Wilson. Wilson says there’s been an increase demand...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Nevada man billed $80,000 for lengthy COVID hospital stay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – James Sweeney has insurance, but after spending more than 100 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, he now faces a bill of more than $80,000. Sweeney, 63, was unconscious and on a ventilator at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus in Henderson from November 2020 to February 2021. When he awoke and asked about his bills, he says he was told that insurance was covering it.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy