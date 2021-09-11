Gerald 'Jerry' Nalepka

Nalepka, Gerald "Jerry" age 71 of Coon Rapids, died peacefully on Sept 8, 2021, at home under the care of his family and hospice. Jerry was born in Minneapolis and grew up in NE, attending Holy Cross, DeLaSalle High School and the University of Minnesota. After graduating from the U, he met the love of his life Marlene in 1972, marrying in 1976. They enjoyed gardening together, hosting epic Halloween costume parties, date night at The Barn watching Gopher Men's Basketball, and coaching The Spirits women's softball team, with Marlene as scorekeeper. As a father Jerry was actively and lovingly involved in his daughter's lives. He would often volunteer at school, dressing up as Santa, teaching math and reading, coaching softball, and encouraging his girls to try new things. He was also a great cook, spoiling his family with homemade chicken soup, roasts, and many Polish specialties such as pierogies and golobki. Ever the planner, he taught his girls the importance of compound interest and good credit before their teen years, saying, "you'll thank me one day!" His love for children extended beyond his own, during his 30 years working for the Mpls Park and Rec Board, he enjoyed organizing art classes, holiday events, city wide softball leagues, gymnastics classes, Easter egg hunts, many field trips, and any activities that brought joy to children and families in the community. After retiring as ASA commissioner of metro Mpls, Jerry kept busy driving school bus, delivering mail for the USPS, umpiring softball, becoming a Master Gardener and cooking for his family. He was passionate for house plants, perennial gardens, and growing tomatoes and passed along his love for using a coupon or finding a deal. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, we celebrate all the wonderful moments we had with him and we will miss his gentle spirit, kindness and playful sense of humor. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Genevieve Nalepka and survived by his wife of 45 years Marlene, daughters Kristin (Tony) Newton, Katie Nalepka (Shane Sienko), and grandchildren Joe, Alex and Ceci Newton. He also leaves behind his brothers Steven (Mary) Nalepka, Danny (Julie) Nalepka and many other relatives and friends. A service and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cards and memorials can be sent to Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. N.W., Coon Rapids, MN 55433.