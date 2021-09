Parish President Layton Ricks was on site to tour hurricane damage in southeast Livingston Parish. “I have made an effort to visit the damaged areas of our Parish to see the extent of the damage to those areas. All areas of Livingston have sustained moderate to severe damage but the losses in the southeastern area of our Parish are utterly devastating. We want the people of Livingston Parish to know that their government is doing everything humanly possible to get life back to as near normal as soon as possible. We are working 24 hours a day with our federal, state and local partners in an effort to see services restored to all affected areas.”

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO