CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End for 7 Million Americans

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnID0_0btE600P00

Businesses hope the end of benefits will help with hiring workers

NATIONAL — Pandemic unemployment benefits for seven million Americans expired on Monday, Sept. 6. The benefits were part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Republicans have long cried foul as the expanded benefits led to a labor shortage across the United States. In addition, nearly one-third of recipients admitted to turning down jobs in favor of collecting the benefits.

“Amid reports of widespread labor shortages throughout the U.S., roughly three out of every ten recipients of unemployment insurance say they turned down job offers during the pandemic, with 45 percent of those citing the generosity of unemployment benefits as a primary reason for their decision,” Forbes reported in July.

Approximately half of U.S. states have already ended the program early.

On Monday, programs including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which extended regular unemployment, came to an end. Over 4.2 million self-employed and gig workers who did not qualify for regular benefits were receiving funds from this program. It also stacked supplemental federal benefits of $300 on to an individual’s state unemployment checks.

The Washington Examiner pointed out that combined; the unemployment benefits were more than many people would make working a minimum wage job.

“The national average of statewide unemployment insurance before the pandemic was $387 per week, meaning some unemployed people in the United States were bringing in $687 per week on average with the $300 expansion — that equates to a $17.17 hourly wage, more than double the federal minimum wage,” the report explained.

Many hope that the end of the benefits will help businesses that are struggling to hire workers.

“Hopefully, with the unemployment benefits running out this weekend, they’re going to see more folks applying more folks showing up for interviews,” Nicole Riley with the National Federation of Independent Businesses told WTVR. “And, you know, frankly, it’s just, it’s a really hot time as an employee looking for a new job, or a new position, maybe even a new career.”

Cassandra Fairbanks is a journalist for TimCast, News Politics, and Culture. Original story published on Sept. 6, 2021.

Comments / 3

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Pay Americans $1,000 Each to Get Vaccinated

I’m a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for Covid-19. (I’ve had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
dig-in.com

Ocasio-Cortez, Bush lead bid for expanded unemployment aid

Progressive Representatives Cori Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are leading a group of House Democrats in pressuring party leadership to include an expansion of unemployment aid in the $3.5 trillion tax and spending package being drawn up in Congress. “The current state of the unemployment system is a threat to all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#American Rescue Plan#Republicans#The Washington Examiner#Timcast
CNBC

AOC to introduce bill to extend pandemic unemployment insurance to 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is calling for pandemic-era unemployment insurance programs to be extended until February 2022, she announced during a virtual townhall Tuesday. The congresswoman said she will introduce a bill to extend federal unemployment programs established under the March 2020 CARES Act, which expired over Labor Day. If...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Eclectablog

Unemployment insurance is NOT a giveaway, it’s INSURANCE!

Pretty much all of us have insurance of one sort or another. We (hopefully) have health insurance. Some of us have life insurance. We have insurance on our cars, on our homes, sometimes even on our pets. Insurance is designed so that you pay a small amount on a regular...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
WCAX

Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients. The tax department says refunds will be sent to those who received benefits last year and electronically filed their 2020 Vermont individual income tax returns, prior to the federal unemployment tax exclusion passed earlier this year.
MONTPELIER, VT
Motley Fool

Coming Off Unemployment? 3 Moves to Make

If you're starting a job after months of collecting unemployment benefits, here are some essential steps to take. Many Americans have been on unemployment during the pandemic, and there were definitely points over the past year and a half when job opportunities were difficult to come by. But now, the job market is looking up. As of June, the U.S. economy had over 10 million job openings, according to CNN. So you may have recently found a job after months of living on jobless benefits alone.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Associated Press

US unemployment claims rise after hitting pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that the spread of the delta variant may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. That...
RETAIL
wallstreetwindow.com

The Unemployment Insurance System Is Set to Get a Tech Makeover — but It Needs Much More, the Biden Administration Says – Cezary Podkul

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The technologists who once overhauled the federal government’s HealthCare.gov website after the disastrous rollout of Obamacare are now being deployed to help modernize and streamline the nation’s aging unemployment insurance system, which buckled under a pandemic-driven wave of legitimate and fraudulent claims.
ECONOMY
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
823
Followers
2K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy