Marie C. (Tabor) Gerber

Gerber, Marie C. (Tabor) age 62 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, 9/4. Born in Minneapolis, MN, where she grew up, attended grade, high, and nursing school. She lived in Mora with her loving husband, Darold. She had a full life raising a family, working, and crafting. She worked mainly in healthcare. Driver at HandiCabs, EMT/dispatcher at HealthOne, and a nurse. Hobbies included drawing, quilting, reading, baking, and even a run as an amateur race car driver. Often called Big Red because of her fiery red hair on top of her 5'0" fiery personality. Preceded in death by parents, Ron and Jan Tabor; brother, Greg. Survived by husband, Darold, children Tina Tabor, Trisha Theis (Mark Gargus), Eric (Tracy) Wassather; grandchildren, Cullyn, Madison, Courtney, Chelsea, Ashley, Chloe, Audrey, Xander, Tysen, Drew; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Mark (Kay) Tabor, sisters; Debbie (Jeff) Marks, Patty (Dave) Juola; Gerber family; many more family and friends. A celebration of life is being planned. Memorials can be sent to Darold c/o ECREMATIONMN, 344 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55103.