Marion C. Eickhoff
Eickhoff, Marion C. age 85 of Anoka. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Clara Chouinard; daughters, Lois & Joyce Eickhoff. Survived by husband Al, children, David (Margaret) Eickhoff, Karen (Wayne) Neis and Doris Eickhoff, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister, Helen (Clarence "Butch") Munstenteiger, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 525 Jackson Street, Anoka. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Anoka. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220 thurston-lindberg.com.www.startribune.com
