JoAnne B. Johnson

Johnson, JoAnne B. Age 87 of New Brighton. Passed away peacefully on Sept 10, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Howard; sons, James (Chris), Jon (Debbie), David (Petra), Thomas; grandchildren, Derek, Heather (Clint), Nicholas, Alyssa (Robert) Dustin, Cameron, Megan, Danny (Kelsie), Michael, Jonah, Stephanie, Brody and Brock; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Jack; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Beatrice Hyneman; siblings, Ralph, Mary, Arthur, James and Richard. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM (visitation 10AM) Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 835 2ND Ave NW, New Brighton. Visitation Tues. from 5-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM- PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview. Interment St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred. holcombhenryboom.com 651-482-7606.