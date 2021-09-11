Desmond Howard Reacts To Ohio State’s 1st Half Performance

Oregon is currently battling Ohio State without two of its best defensive players, but you wouldn’t be able to tell just by watching the first half of action. The Ducks were the better team in the first half, orchestrating a pair of long touchdown drives in the second quarter. The defense, which is missing Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe, has done just enough to slow down the Buckeyes’ ground attack with Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson.