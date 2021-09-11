Mary Ellen (Dooley) Kubic

Kubic, Mary Ellen (Dooley) of Osseo, MN passed away on her 87th birthday Sept 9, 2021. She was born Sept 9, 1934 in Minneapolis and grew up in a loving family the sixth of seven children. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert; her daughters Theresa Erhardt (Scott) and Christine Watson; her sons Daniel (Sarah) and Paul (Deborah); her sister Audrey Peterson (Carl) and her brother Richard Dooley (Karol); eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchilren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, four siblings, her great-grandson Matthew, and her precious sons Mark and Gerald. She graduated from Robbinsdale HS in 1952. Her first job was at Northwestern Bell but she spent most of her life helping her husband Bob run their laundry/drycleaning businesses. She volunteered all her life and gave generously of her time and talents at St. Raphael's and St. Vincent's churches for more than 40 years. She counseled high school students about suicide and grief after she tragically lost two of her sons in the mid-80's. In 2017 she completed a book of memoirs documenting her life story. She was incredibly proud of that effort, and leaves it behind as a wonderful historical accounting for future generations. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who put faith, family and service above all else. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church (9100 93rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445) on Friday, Sept 17 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a luncheon following the mass. A private burial will occur at a later date. Flowers may be sent directly to St. Vincent's, or donations in lieu of flowers may be given in her memory to St. Vincent's, St. Raphael's in Crystal, or Caring & Sharing Hands in Mpls.