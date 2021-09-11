Eugene H. Boos

Boos, Eugene H. age 87 of Andover, passed away Sept 8, 2021. Preceded in death by 9 siblings. Survived by his wife of 61 years Elaine; children Dennis (Kathy), Steven (Karen), Janice Rapacz (Thomas), and Thomas; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Eugene was a loving husband and father, and an avid outdoorsman and gardener. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM, Friday, Sept 17 with visitation one hour prior at the Church of the Epiphany 11001 Hanson Blvd NW, Coon Rapids. He will be dearly missed by all. Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000.