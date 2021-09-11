Nancy Katharine (Gaver) Priedeman

Priedeman, Nancy Katharine Gaver of Deephaven MN, died 9/9/21. Preceded in death by her husband William Priedeman Sr., and parents Dorothea and Donald Gaver and brother Donald P Gaver Jr. Survived by her children Katharine White (Charles), and William Priedeman Jr. (Marcia) and grandchildren David White (Christine), Andrew White (Kathryn Winder), Robert White, Molly Priedeman, Thomas Priedeman (Aly), Olivia Priedeman, Madelyn McMullen and Lauren McMullen and 6 great grandchildren. Nancy attended the Summit School in St Paul, and Wellesley College, before marrying Bill. She was a member of the Junior League of Minneapolis, Encampment Forest Association and Lafayette Club. Private family interment. Memorials preferred to the Minneapolis Animal Humane Society or charity of choice.