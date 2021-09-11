Marie L. 'Auntie Rie' DePauw

DePauw, Marie L. "Auntie Rie" age 58 of Excelsior, passed away due to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Survived by parents, Celine 7 Bob; siblings, Patti (DuWayne) Moll, Larry, Matt (Melissa), Jim (Gina), Lisa (Craig) Pearson, Marty, Niki; 16 nieces & nephews, 16 great-nieces & nephews. Marie taught many years at St John the Baptist School, Excelsior; currently was at Wayzata Community Church Nursery school. Marie will be remembered for the light she brought to her students, friends & family. Her kwirky sense of humor will live on as well as all her homemade crafts. Memorial Mass is Thursday, 11 am, time of sharing starting at 10 am, all at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 680 Mill St., Excelsior. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595 huberfunerals.com.