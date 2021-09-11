Aileen D. Herrlich
Herrlich, Aileen D. Loving Mom and Friend. Age 88 of Eagan. Passed away Aug. 31, 2021. Aileen is survived by her daughter, Annemarie (Peter Ganzer) Herrlich and her father, Robert; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. She is preceded in death by parents, Fred and Selma Otto: siblings, Selfred and Wallace. Aileen was a long-time employee of Republic/Northwest Airlines. Aileen's sense of humor, constant support, loving kindness and presence will be greatly missed and always remembered. A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the spring. Memorials preferred to American Heart Association or Glaucoma Research Foundation.
