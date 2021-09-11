CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kenneth W. Marsh

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Marsh, Kenneth W. Passed away from COVID-19 on April 28, 2020. Age 93. A Celebration of Life will be held in person on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4842 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419. Visitation 10-11 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church (Memo: "Chi Rho Center"), or Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Research Fund "In Memory of Kenneth Marsh" 1-855-852-8129.

