Over the last few months now, Deshaun Watson has been dealing with allegations from 22 different women who claim that he sexually assaulted them during various appointments. These allegations have led to various investigations against him and even some massive lawsuits that are being carried out by various parties. The NFL itself has been in the midst of this investigation for a while and it seems unlikely that things will be resolved anytime soon.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO