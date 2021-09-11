A message from Governor Kay Ivey on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy

Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of one of the most single tragic days in our nation’s history—9/11. A day where our sense of national security and safety was shaken to the core—one where we could do nothing more but stop and observe the unfathomable attack on our homeland. As you observe this day in our history, let us remember the lives lost, the families whose loved ones are no longer with us, and the women and men who worked tirelessly to rebuild what was so very destroyed. We must also remember those who survived first-hand and are still dealing with the trauma of the events. Let us also remember the men and women of this U.S. military who sacrifice so much each and every day to keep this country safe, secure, and a place we can all call home.

FREMONT, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO