San Jose, CA

Innovative “Urban Living Room” in Silicon Valley to Reimagine More Sustainable Form of City Living

By Samantha Pires
mymodernmet.com
 6 days ago

In San Jose, California, the Westbank Campus will be a collection of innovative buildings by many starchitects who are helping to reimagine a more sustainable form of city living. The campus will serve to reinspire the residents of Silicon Valley and will be made possible by a partnership with Westbank, Urban Community, Peterson and OPTrust. One such inspiring project is the Energy Hub by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), a sustainable mixed-use tower planned for 35 South 2nd Street.

Related
Lifestyle
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Silicon Valley#Design#Reimagine#The Westbank Campus#Urban Community#Optrust#The Bank Of Italy#The Energy Hub#Infographic
