Innovative “Urban Living Room” in Silicon Valley to Reimagine More Sustainable Form of City Living
In San Jose, California, the Westbank Campus will be a collection of innovative buildings by many starchitects who are helping to reimagine a more sustainable form of city living. The campus will serve to reinspire the residents of Silicon Valley and will be made possible by a partnership with Westbank, Urban Community, Peterson and OPTrust. One such inspiring project is the Energy Hub by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), a sustainable mixed-use tower planned for 35 South 2nd Street.mymodernmet.com
Comments / 0