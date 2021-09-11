CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far Cry 6 Is Crossing Over With Stranger Things And Rambo, And Gives You Control Of Past Far Cry Villains

By Andrew Reiner
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6's DLC invites you into the minds of madmen, reminds us why Rambo is awesome, and veers into unexpected territory with a Stranger Things crossover. Ubisoft shared new details for this exciting post-launch content and also gives us a nice look at what we can expect (which you can see in the trailer above). After Far Cry 6 launches on October 7, and players hopefully make it through the campaign, Ubisoft is releasing three DLC episodes, each giving you control of a different villain from Far Cry's past.

