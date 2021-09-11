CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Don’t focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

erienewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, grieving lost lives and shattered American unity in commemorations that unfolded just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks. Victims' relatives and four U.S....

www.erienewsnow.com

Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pennsylvania State
Maine State
Georgia State
Florida State
Massachusetts State
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon's claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.
MILITARY
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
#Hate Crime#Afghanistan War#9 11#Boxing#Associated Press#Ap#Pentagon#Taliban#The White House#Americans#Afghans#Islamic#Marine Sgt#Al Qaida
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
POTUS
Afghanistan
Iraq
Fox News

Hannity: Biden needs to end Rehoboth Beach vacation amid crises; 'get off his a-- and get to work'

With more than 100 Americans trapped behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan, more than 10,000 illegal immigrants – many flooding in from Haiti after the halting of deportation flights – flowing into south Texas and record inflation and America's oldest ally recalling its ambassador over a slight, President Biden selfishly decided to take a weekend vacation at the beach in his home state of Delaware, Sean Hannity said Friday.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

