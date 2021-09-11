CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals-Titans history includes several close games

By Jess Root
 6 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Tennessee Titans this weekend on the road in Week 1. This inter-conference rivalry goes back to 1970 when the Cardinals were in St. Louis and the Titans were the Houston Oilers.

Sunday’s game will mark only the 12th game between the two franchises.

The Cardinals are 7-4 against the Titans and have won their last two against them and three of the last four meetings.

These games are often close. Their game in 2013 went to overtime. In fact, the last three games were decided by a total of 11 points and the largest margin was the Cardinals’ 12-7 win in 2017.

What happened in those last three matchups?

2017: Cardinals 12, Titans 7

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans held the Cardinals without a touchdown but were unable to score after Derrick Henry’s first-quarter touchdown run.

Blaine Gabbert got the start at quarterback for the Cardinals after Carson Palmer had gone down for the season and Drew Stanton also got hurt.

He did not turn the ball over and Kerwynn Williams had a game-high 73 rushing yards. Phil Dawson’s four field goals were enough.

2013: Cardinals 37, Titans 34 (OT)

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

This game should not have been that close. The Cardinals led 34-17 with under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after cornerback Antoine Cason returned a Ryan Fitzpatrick interception for a touchdown.

The Cardinals rushed for 145 yards in that game and running back Andre Ellington had a combined 158 yards from scrimmage.

But Fitzpatrick led three scoring drives after the interception return to tie the game to send the game to overtime. He had four touchdown passes in the game but was picked off by Cason a second time in overtime, setting up Jay Feely’s game-winning field goal.

2009: Titans 20, Cardinals 17

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Quarterback Matt Leinart got the start for the Cardinals when Kurt Warner was injured. The Cardinals rallied back in the second half.

They trailed 13-3 after Chris Johnson’s 85-yard touchdown run, but Arizona’s LaRod Stephens-Howling returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, and Tim Hightower’s six-yard touchdown run early in the fouth quarter gave the Cardinals a 17-13 lead.

However, Titans quarterback Vince Young led a game-winning drive, connecting with Kenny Britt on fourth down for a 10-yard touchdown pass as time expired to give them a 20-17 win.

