Stats from Auburn's first half against Alabama State

By JD McCarthy
 6 days ago
Here’s where Auburn stands at the half against Alabama State.

Scoring

Anders Carlson opened the scoring with two first-quarter field goals to give Auburn a 6-0 lead.

Auburn scored their first touchdown of the day when Bo Nix connected with Demetris Robertson for a 6-yard touchdown.

Auburn got their second touchdown on special teams when Colby Wooden blocked a field goal and Nehemiah Pritchett returned it 80 yards for a touchdown.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 161, ASU 96

Passing yards: AU 80, ASU 83

Rushing yards: AU 81, ASU 13

First downs: AU 9, ASU 7

Third downs: AU 2-7, ASU 3-9

Sacks: AU 2, ASU 1

Penalties: AU 6-41, ASU 3-25

Individual Stats

Bo Nix: 8 of 16, 80 yards and 1 touchdown, 2 rushes for -2 yards

Tank Bigsby: 8 carries for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns

Jarquez Hunter: 6 carries for 28 yards, 1 catch for 14 yards

Demetris Robertson: 2 catches for 33 yards and a touchdown

Kobe Hudson: 2 receptions for 14 yards

Shedrick Jackson: 2 catches for 11 yards

John Samuel Shenker: 1 reception for 8 yards

