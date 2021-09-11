CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leicester, NY

Five Things We Learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Sangam Desai
CityXtra
CityXtra
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IyaP_0btE4yVo00

Bernardo Silva’s clever strike at the hour mark gave the visitors a breakthrough, providing much-needed relief after coming close to scoring on multiple occasions throughout the game without any luck.

Pep Guardiola’s men did emerge victorious at the full-time whistle with a narrow, but massively important 1-0 victory in an extremely difficult away fixture.

Former City player Kelechi Iheanacho came on as a substitute and threatened City’s chances of victory, but a courageous defensive display from the whole team helped City secure all three points on Saturday.

Here are five things we learned from City’s magnificent victory against the Foxes -

City continue to build a winning run

Manchester City are putting together the foundations of what will hopefully be a remarkable winning run akin to what they are known for. Pep Guardiola’s group got together after the international break and continued their winning run against a tough opponent.

With City now on a three-game winning streak, Guardiola will count on his side to take advantage of their positive momentum as fixtures come in thick during the extremely demanding months that lay ahead.

City have now scored 11 goals in the last three fixtures against Leicester, Arsenal and Norwich, sweeping up clean sheets along the way.

Preparation for difficult upcoming fixtures

Manchester City have an eye-catching list of fixtures in the coming days with Pep Guardiola’s side set to face the likes of RB Leipzig, Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool within a span of three weeks.

A hard-earned victory in a demanding and extremely taxing away game against a Leicester side that has been a thorn in Guardiola’s garden will provide some crucial match practice for the tough run of games in the coming weeks.

Bernardo Silva starting to enjoy again

The poster boy for Saturday’s victory, Bernardo popped up at the right time to score a crucial goal for his side. After drawing attention this summer as he searched for a new destination, the wantaway star has performed brilliantly in all the performances so far this season.

The Portugal international impressed everyone in City’s massive victories at the Etihad and received a huge round of applause from a sea of Cityzens. He reciprocated with a passionate celebration in front of the away fans at the King Power and gave an impression of a man who has started to enjoy again.

Bernardo looked like a man who really loves his club and his bright start to this season has certainly helped him rekindle his love for life in Manchester.

Ederson comes out victorious

Considering the massive uncertainty over his involvement in this fixture which could potentially disrupt preparations leading up to a difficult away fixture, Ederson kept his cold-blooded brain calm and produced a brilliant performance at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

After being in the spotlight due to FIFA and the Brazilian Football Confederation’s attempts to place a five-day ban on the Brazilian players who failed to report on national duty in the recently concluded international break, the Manchester City goalkeeper along with teammate Gabriel Jesus was cleared to play following a breakthrough in discussions late on Friday night.

Nevertheless, the City shot-stopper had quite a lot to do against Leicester and produced some very important saves to keep his team in the game. He even took a beating on his face from Harvey Barnes’ studs, which will leave him with swollen lips for a few days, but he will surely be happy to take home all three points and a clean sheet.

Record-breaking consistency

Pep Guardiola named an unchanged starting-XI for the third consecutive game and incidentally for the first time in the Premier League in over five seasons at the club. City players, fortunately, returned without injuries from the international break, allowing Guardiola plenty of options to choose from.

However, the City manager chose to continue with the same squad that was responsible for the explosive victories against Norwich and Arsenal, creating a personal record in the process.

As City look to defend their title in what is expected to be an extremely competitive season, Pep Guardiola’s ‘players who play well will keep their place’ policy will prove to be extremely beneficial in keeping up the hunger inside the dressing room.

You can follow the author on Twitter here: @sangamdesaii

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CityXtra

Oleksandr Zinchenko to Make First Start, Ferran Torres to Continue Role Up Front - Predicted Team: Leicester City vs Man City (Premier League)

The Blues will be looking to win their third consecutive Premier League match, as they head to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Manchester City, who lost the Community Shield Final to Brendan Rodgers’ side back in August, after former Blues striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored a late penalty, will be looking to beat the Foxes away from home for the third season running.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City's third-choice keeper Scott Carson, 36, set to be handed his first meaningful Premier League appearance in 3,765 DAYS at Leicester, with Ederson banned over 'red list' row and No 2 Zack Steffen out with Covid

Manchester City look set to pick third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson against Leicester on Saturday in his first meaningful Premier League appearance for more than 10 years - 3,765 days to be exact. Pep Guardiola's hand has been forced and the champions may have to trust the 36-year-old Carson against Brendan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelsea, NY
City
Manchester, NY
City
Norwich, NY
City
Leicester, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
CBS Sports

English Premier League odds, September 11 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Leicester vs. Manchester City

Manchester City will be looking for revenge on Saturday when it visits Leicester City for an English Premier League match at King Power Stadium. FA Cup champion Leicester beat EPL winner Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield last month, and the Foxes also won in emphatic fashion in their first meeting last season. They hammered the Citizens 5-2 at the Etihad in September, but City returned the favor in a 2-0 victory at Leicester in April. City won the Premier League title by 12 points over Manchester United last season, while Leicester was fifth, just three points behind Liverpool and one behind Chelsea. The Foxes beat Chelsea 1-0 to win the FA Cup in May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Harvey Barnes
Person
Gabriel Jesus
chatsports.com

Ederson is one player Manchester City really can't do without after his late saves at Leicester... but a glance at the champions' subs bench proves they CAN go full tilt at both the Premier League and Champions League

Anyone who questions Manchester City's ability to complete a Premier League and Champions League double this season need only glance at their substitutes' bench for the trip to Leicester. The strength of a squad can always be measured by the quality of players who do not make the starting XI...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City will look to continue their winning streak in the Premier League when they play Leicester City on Saturday.The defending champions bounced back after losing their opener 1-0 to Tottenham with 5-0 victories over Norwich City and Arsenal. However, despite the comeback they are currently sat in seventh in the table.A win over Leicester would see them climb into the top four and closer to their title defence. Pep Guardiola’s £100m man Jack Grealish, as well as Raheem Sterling, return from England duty to reinforce the forwards and their strength in depth means they will weather the storm that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Soccer#Arsenal#Rb Leipzig#The Wantaway Star#Brazilian#The Premier League#Twitter
chatsports.com

Leicester 0-1 Manchester City: Bernardo Silva on target to secure visitors hard-fought three points at the King Power and keep them in touch with top spot... as the champions make it three wins in a row

Manchester City are gathering momentum in their bid to defend their Premier League crown after they picked up a tight victory at Leicester, their third win in a row. Bernardo Silva netted the only goal of the game just after the hour mark, tucking home beyond Kasper Schmeichel after a rebound fell kindly to him, allowing him to tuck in from close range.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Leicester 0-1 Man City: Foxes player ratings

KASPER SCHMEICHEL – 6 A strange one for the big Dane, made plenty of decent saves but ultimately it was a poor kick that gifted possession and led to the winning goal. Distribution was back to poor levels again with the caveat that it needs to be perfect against the likes of Manchester City if you’re to have any success.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CityXtra

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig (Champions League)

Manchester City will begin their eleventh straight Champions League campaign on Wednesday night, as they to welcome Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to the Etihad Stadium on Matchday One. The Blues, who made their first ever Champions League Final last season as they overcame heavyweights including Borussia Dortmund and PSG to...
UEFA
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 4

What did we learn during matchweek 3 of the 2021-22 Premier League?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL highlights ]
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
150
Followers
2K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy