Five Things We Learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Bernardo Silva’s clever strike at the hour mark gave the visitors a breakthrough, providing much-needed relief after coming close to scoring on multiple occasions throughout the game without any luck.

Pep Guardiola’s men did emerge victorious at the full-time whistle with a narrow, but massively important 1-0 victory in an extremely difficult away fixture.

Former City player Kelechi Iheanacho came on as a substitute and threatened City’s chances of victory, but a courageous defensive display from the whole team helped City secure all three points on Saturday.

Here are five things we learned from City’s magnificent victory against the Foxes -

City continue to build a winning run

Manchester City are putting together the foundations of what will hopefully be a remarkable winning run akin to what they are known for. Pep Guardiola’s group got together after the international break and continued their winning run against a tough opponent.

With City now on a three-game winning streak, Guardiola will count on his side to take advantage of their positive momentum as fixtures come in thick during the extremely demanding months that lay ahead.

City have now scored 11 goals in the last three fixtures against Leicester, Arsenal and Norwich, sweeping up clean sheets along the way.

Preparation for difficult upcoming fixtures

Manchester City have an eye-catching list of fixtures in the coming days with Pep Guardiola’s side set to face the likes of RB Leipzig, Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool within a span of three weeks.

A hard-earned victory in a demanding and extremely taxing away game against a Leicester side that has been a thorn in Guardiola’s garden will provide some crucial match practice for the tough run of games in the coming weeks.

Bernardo Silva starting to enjoy again

The poster boy for Saturday’s victory, Bernardo popped up at the right time to score a crucial goal for his side. After drawing attention this summer as he searched for a new destination, the wantaway star has performed brilliantly in all the performances so far this season.

The Portugal international impressed everyone in City’s massive victories at the Etihad and received a huge round of applause from a sea of Cityzens. He reciprocated with a passionate celebration in front of the away fans at the King Power and gave an impression of a man who has started to enjoy again.

Bernardo looked like a man who really loves his club and his bright start to this season has certainly helped him rekindle his love for life in Manchester.

Ederson comes out victorious

Considering the massive uncertainty over his involvement in this fixture which could potentially disrupt preparations leading up to a difficult away fixture, Ederson kept his cold-blooded brain calm and produced a brilliant performance at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

After being in the spotlight due to FIFA and the Brazilian Football Confederation’s attempts to place a five-day ban on the Brazilian players who failed to report on national duty in the recently concluded international break, the Manchester City goalkeeper along with teammate Gabriel Jesus was cleared to play following a breakthrough in discussions late on Friday night.

Nevertheless, the City shot-stopper had quite a lot to do against Leicester and produced some very important saves to keep his team in the game. He even took a beating on his face from Harvey Barnes’ studs, which will leave him with swollen lips for a few days, but he will surely be happy to take home all three points and a clean sheet.

Record-breaking consistency

Pep Guardiola named an unchanged starting-XI for the third consecutive game and incidentally for the first time in the Premier League in over five seasons at the club. City players, fortunately, returned without injuries from the international break, allowing Guardiola plenty of options to choose from.

However, the City manager chose to continue with the same squad that was responsible for the explosive victories against Norwich and Arsenal, creating a personal record in the process.

As City look to defend their title in what is expected to be an extremely competitive season, Pep Guardiola’s ‘players who play well will keep their place’ policy will prove to be extremely beneficial in keeping up the hunger inside the dressing room.

You can follow the author on Twitter here: @sangamdesaii

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra