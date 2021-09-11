CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texas QB commit Maalik Murphy suffers clavicle injury

 6 days ago
Four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy’s high school career may have come to an abrupt end on Friday night.

The Junipero Serra star went down with an upper body injury in the first half against Warren and was unable to return. Serra fell to Warren, 14-0, to fall to 1-3.

Reports originally stated it was a pectoral injury, but OrangeBloods Jason Suchomel confirmed on Saturday that Murphy is being evaluated for a right clavicle injury.

Murphy was on the sideline in the second half and was not wearing a sling, which is a positive sign in regards to the severity of the injury.

Murphy is rated the No. 9 quarterback prospect for the 2022 cycle and is one of Texas’ highest-rated commits in the class. He is physically gifted and has a ton of upside, but he needs reps and experience to take his game to another level.

Longhorns Wire will provide an update on Murphy’s injury as it becomes available.

