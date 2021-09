Tyson Fury has teased a potential UK open-air stadium fight with Anthony Joshua in 2022 in what could be one of the most spectacular encounters in the modern history of British boxing.The pair were set to face off in a heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia this summer before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the bout to be postponed, with Fury having exclusively boxed abroad for the past few years. The Gypsy King is set to face Deontay Wilder next in Las Vegas but beyond that is setting his sights on not one but two scraps with Joshua, with the first in...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO