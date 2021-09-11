CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College football injury report for UMass

By Tyler Calvaruso
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College will look to make it two in a row when it takes the field at McGuirk Stadium for the first time since 1982 on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles kicked off their 2021 season by pitching a shutout in a 51-0 win over Colgate in Week 1. UMass will pose a bit stiffer of a challenge as an FBS opponent, but the Minutemen will be without starting quarterback Tyler Lytle due to injury in Week 2. True freshman and Massachusetts native Brady Olson will make his first career start against Boston College.

247Sports

Boston College wearing Red Bandana uniforms against UMass

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley announced Wednesday that the Eagles will wear their red bandana uniforms against UMass. Boston College's Week 2 matchup with UMass falls on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The Eagles debuted their red bandana uniforms in last year's red bandana game against Notre Dame. The red bandana game is an annual Boston College tradition that honors the memory of Welles Crowther, a Boston College alumni who lost his life on Sept. 11 while trying to save people stuck in the south tower of the World Trade Center.
