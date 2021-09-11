Giants vs. Broncos odds, line, spread: 2021 NFL picks, Week 1 predictions from proven computer model

Barkley (knee) rushed 13 times for 57 yards and brought in two of three targets for 12 yards in the Giants' 30-29 loss to Washington on Thursday night. Barkley shook off the questionable designation he'd carried throughout the week by putting together a solid performance overall, albeit one that still featured much fewer total opportunities than both the running back and fantasy managers would want to see. The highlight of the fourth-year back's night was a 41-yard run that showed a glimpse of vintage Barkley and offered reason to believe his knee is close to 100 percent after the multiple ligament tears he suffered in Week 2 last season. Barkley's primary obstacle to success, even at full health, will likely be the sub-standard offensive line in front of him, but he'll look to come back refreshed and possibly with a heavier workload in a Week 3 home matchup against the Falcons a week from Sunday.

