Los Angeles County, CA

LA County sees substantial drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations – nearly 100 from previous day

By City News Service
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell by nearly 100 on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 12th consecutive day that the total has declined. There were 1,226 hospitalized COVID patients in county hospitals as of Saturday, down from 1,321 the previous day, according to state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care dropped from 387 to 368.

