American: San Francisco / Los Angeles / Phoenix / Portland / Santa Ana / Seattle – Frankfurt, Germany. $382 (Basic Economy) / $532 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...

www.theflightdeal.com

The Flight Deal

United / Lufthansa: San Francisco / Chicago – Helsinki, Finland. $383 (Basic Economy) / $533 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

CHICAGO, IL
The Flight Deal

United / Lufthansa: Washington D.C. – Helsinki, Finland. $383 (Basic Economy) / $533 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal

jetBlue: Phoenix – Medellin, Colombia. $402. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal

American: Miami – Vancouver, Canada. $315. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal

American: Washington D.C. – Lima, Peru. $418. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal

Alaska Air: Dallas – Fairbanks, Alaska (and vice versa). $276 (Basic Economy) / $336 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal

Air Canada: Portland – Montreal, Canada. $331. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

